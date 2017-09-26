After nearly 300 complaints, AG Bill Schuette files lawsuit against Family Fitness

LANSING - According to an announcement from Attorney General Bill Schuette's office, a class action lawsuit against Family Fitness has been filed in Kent County Circuit Court, after several issues with patrons.

The complaint asks the Court to put a stop to various practices by the fitness chain that allegedly violate the Michigan's Consumer Protection Act. It also seeks monetary relief on behalf of consumers.

According to a news release from his office, this comes after Schuette received nearly 300 complaints on Family Fitness in 2017. Schuette warned the fitness chain in July on their unlawful business practices, stating they should cease and desist.

“These entities have been taking advantage of the hard-working people in West Michigan, and it’s time for that to stop,” Schuette said. “It is my hope that we can reform Family Fitness’ business practices, and get some money back in the pockets of many consumers.

"We will also ask the Court to make sure the credit reports of Michigan consumers no longer show debts arising from unlawful conduct by these fitness clubs.”

There are 14 Family Fitness centers in West Michigan, with locations in Allendale, Alpine, Grand Rapids, Grandville, Holland, Muskegon, North Muskeogn, Norton Shores, Plainwell, Portage, Sparta, Standale and Wyoming.

