Former Kent County Prosecutor Bill Forsyth leading MSU-Nassar investigation

Bill Forsyth at press conference in Lansing on the state's investigation of MSU-Nassar abuse case. To his right is Michigan State Police Col. Kristie Etue and to his left is Attorney General Bill Schuette. Photographed on Jan. 27, 2018. (Photo: Noah Fromson, WZZM 13)

LANSING, MICH. - Former Kent County Prosecutor Bill Forsyth has been appointed by the state's attorney general to lead the investigation into Michigan State University's handling of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse case.

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette announced at a press conference in Lansing on Saturday, Jan. 27 that he has an open and ongoing investigation into the "systemic issues with sexual misconduct" at MSU that began in 2017.

“It is abundantly clear that a full and complete investigation of what happened at Michigan State University, from the president’s office on down, is required. This investigation is and will continue to be, independent, thorough, transparent and prompt,” said Schuette. “My department and this investigation will find out who knew what, and when.”

Lead Investigator Bill Forsyth quoting UCLA's Wooden: We're going to be quick, but we're not going to hurry pic.twitter.com/hp7KWzJUsn — Noah Fromson (@NoahFromson) January 27, 2018

The investigation is being lead by former Kent County Prosecutor Bill Forsyth -- who will be assisted by Michigan State Police. Forsyth has 42 years of experience serving as a prosecutor for Arenac, Kent and Lapeer counties. He was the Kent County Prosecutor for 30 years -- he retired from that position December 2016.

“In all my time as a prosecutor, I have always put victims and survivors of crime first. Truth and justice are the bedrock of any investigation, and that is the philosophy I will bring to this case,” said Forsyth. “Like everyone, I have questions, and I am going to answer those long overdue questions.”

Nassar, a former doctor for the MSU women's gymnastic team, was sentenced to 40-175 years in prison for abusing more than 150 women and girls during medical exams. He was also sentenced to 60 years in federal prison on child pornography charges.

MSU President Lou Anna K. Simon resigned Wednesday in response to the public backlash of the Nassar abuse case. MSU Athletic Director Mark Hollis announced his retirement on Friday.

