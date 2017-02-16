Michigan's privatization savings overstated

Home for Veterans site in Grand Rapids (Photo: WZZM)

LANSING - State guidelines on privatization allow agencies to count savings on retirement debt that has to be paid whether or not the jobs are outsourced.

If that debt were not factored in, a State Journal analysis showed three contracts OK'd by the state Civil Service Commission last year — worth more than $92 million — would never have been approved because they didn't actually save enough money to meet the commission's threshold for privatization. Those contracts affected 265 state-worker jobs.

The State Journal analysis was based on what Roland Zullo, a University of Michigan researcher working with state-employee unions on this issue, said is the more accurate calculation.

Using Zullo's method, the State Journal analysis showed the 23 privatization deals approved last year saved nearly $61 million less than what state officials reported, though most contracts still would have saved enough taxpayer money to be approved.

That's because, when Civil Service compares the cost of state employees against the cost of a potential contract, it includes on the state employees' tab what the government pays into its employee pension system, which was closed to new hires starting in 1997. However, as the Senate Fiscal Agency explicitly warned in a 2013 white paper, the debt to that system "must be funded regardless of whether employees remain directly hired by State or local government, or privatization occurs."

Currently, Civil Service guidelines claim privatization saves departments about 50 cents of retirement costs for every $1 in state employee wages. Zullo says the true savings is only 9 cents on the dollar, the amount the state chips in to employees' 401(k) plans. Only one employee affected by the 23 deals approved in 2016 was on a pension plan.

"That accrued, unfunded liability is just that: it's accrued, it's old; you're going to have to find a way to pay it sooner or later," said Nick Ciaramitaro, legislative director of the American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees Council 25. "It is not a savings to the state."

That's the argument AFSCME is using to challenge the controversial privatization of nurses at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans. The union says that contract should have been denied because it failed to meet the minimum 5% savings the Civil Service Commission requires for privatization.

In December, the commission's Office of Technical Complaints ruled against the union, but AFSCME may appeal that decision.

The Civil Service cost-saving calculations have been in place since the 1990s and were developed with the help of an outside consultant, Matt Fedorchuk, deputy director of the commission, said in an email to the State Journal. He said the method is meant to "provide verifiable, repeatable, and auditable results; and provide an objective, accurate basis for Agency decisions; and be as streamlined as possible."

He declined to comment further because of the pending AFSCME case. Gov. Rick Snyder's office also declined to comment because of a pending appeal.

'Seen this time and again'

Essentially, it happens like this: Actuaries — using a complicated formula that factors in things like mortality rates, investment returns, and more — determine how much the state has to pay each year to keep its promises to retirees. The administration budgets that amount by determining a percentage of payroll each agency will chip in toward the total bill.

The amount owed to the retirement system doesn't go down just because the state cuts employees, because the money is owed to current retirees and toward the benefits employees have already earned.

Think of it this way: If four college kids share an apartment, the rent doesn't go down if two of those kids move out.

That's why Zullo, an associate research scientist at U-M's Institute for Research on Labor, Employment & the Economy, said it's inaccurate and unfair to count that retirement cost against state employees when comparing them against potential contractors.

The Civil Service analyses showed privatized nurses at the Grand Rapids vets home would save $3.6 million a year, or about 24% of the cost of keeping the services in-house. Zullo's method showed only about $445,000 in annual savings, or less than 4%, below the 5% standard for privatization to happen.

"We've seen this time and time again," Zullo said.

Civil Service provided the State Journal with the 23 cost-saving analyses it approved in 2016. Their calculations showed privatization could save $74 million in retirement cost by replacing 789 state employees with contractors.

The State Journal reanalyzed all 23 deals using Zullo's method, which showed those employees actually only cost the state about $13 million in retirement expenses. Using those figures, state employees were actually cheaper than contractors on two deals, and the contractor saved less than the required amount on a third.

Combined, however, the 21 deals where contractors were cheaper would still save taxpayers nearly $9 million a year.

The state has nearly 1,700 privatization contracts in place and spent $1.4 billion on those deals in 2016, according to Civil Service.

'A self-fulfilling prophecy'

It's not just individual contracts that concern state employee unions, however. Their main concern is that the Civil Service method of calculating cost-savings "stacks the deck against the state employees," Ciaramitaro said.

That's because, when the state has fewer employees because of privatization, the retirement bill is spread across a smaller pool of workers, meaning the percentage of payroll each agency contributes to the retirement system goes up. Think of that apartment where two of four college kids move out; because the rent stays the same, the remaining kids have to pay more.

The contracts do save individual agencies money in the short term, because they do not have to pay the percentage of payroll for laid-off employees. However, the cost of the retirement debt is eventually returned to their books as all departments and agencies are charged a higher percentage of their payroll in future years.

That means that the next time the state wants to privatize a service, state employees appear to be that much more expensive — and the contractor seems like an even better deal.

"It becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy," said Liza Estlund Olson, executive director of the Service Employees International Union Local 517M.

Evidence of the problem, Ciaramitaro said: The state employee pension system was actually overfunded in 2001. Today, it's only 64% funded. In 2001, the state paid just over 15% of payroll toward retirement costs, compared to the more than 50% it pays today.

Many factors contribute to those figures, including that the state is now pre-funding retiree health care costs, adding to the debt, and investment losses can increase the required annual payments. But another reason is that about 13,000 people have been cut from the government workforce since then.

