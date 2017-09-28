Ionia gas station sells million dollar Powerball ticket

Powerball (Photo: WZZM)

IONIA, MICH. - One person from Michigan won $1 million dollars in Wednesday's Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was bought at the Marathon gas station on North Dexter Street in Ionia.

The lucky ticket matched five the white balls drawn - 08-10-21-23-25 but did not match the Powerball 19.

The million dollar winner should contact the Michigan Lottery Public Relations Division at (517) 373-1237 to schedule an appointment to collect their big prize. The prize must be claimed at the Lottery’s headquarters in Lansing.

Tickets for Powerball are valid for one year from the drawing date.

