Ionia Middle School adopts 'no-bag policy' in wake of Florida shooting

Ionia Middle School will begin implementing a policy on Feb. 26 that will force students to place all bags into their lockers and prohibit them throughout the school day.

The middle school — located about 30 miles east of Grand Rapids — sent a letter to parents and guardians alerting them of the new regulations. Wayne Piercefield III, principal of Ionia Middle School, cited the high school shooting in Parkland, Fla., on Wednesday that killed 17 as reason to enact the safety procedure.

The policy, also announced in a Facebook post, will go into effect next week — rather than immediately — so that students can have a full week to get used to the change.

