Is the Sixth Street bridge in Grand Rapids too narrow for cars?

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Leaders in Grand Rapids are looking at the possibility of making changes to a well-known city landmark.

The Sixth Street bridge connects Monroe to Front avenues across the Grand River.

For years some have said the bridge, which is 18 feet wide, is too narrow for cars passing through -- and even though two cars can cross at the same time it does cause a slow down.

Now Grand Rapids leaders are asking the city's engineers to look at the possibility of making the bridge one-way or pedestrian-only. City Commissioner Dave Allen says new developments in the area are part of the reason they want to take a look at the options.

"We're becoming a world class city and as a world class city I don't think it makes sense having people play chicken going over the bridge," Allen said. "So, I think going forward some kind of a resolution whether it's one-way but again I think community input is the key to that.

"It doesn't make a lot of sense having people come together and narrowly missing each other and that is what's happening now."

The iconic structure was built back in 1886 and is inspected every couple years.

