"It all just became real," Wyoming woman stuck on tarmac following FLL shooting

Passengers gather on the tarmac of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood airport in Florida after a gunman opened fire on Friday. Taylor Elenburg, AFP/Getty Images

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Thousands were at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport as the shooting unfolded, that includes a number of people from West Michigan.

"It was a quick impromptu trip," Wyoming resident, Sue Baker said. But that trip has since, turned tragic.

"Now that time has gone on its really starting to sinking in."

Baker and her husband were traveling to Fort Lauderdale from West Michigan to visit their daughter going to school in the Keys. But as they landed, they realized something was not right.

"We're taxing towards terminal and my husband says, 'Look at all the people out on the tarmac,' there was like thousands of people out on the tarmac."

As the details of the shooting began to surface, so did the reality.

"We were supposed to land at 1:00 p.m. and we would have been at that terminal at that baggage claim, but because of the coldness in Michigan right now, our plane was late taking off because it took a while to de-ice," she said. "So if that would not have happened, this whole plane full of people would have been in that terminal at that baggage claim. For everyone who thinks that it'll never happen to you, it can, very quickly."

A close call, Tina Porcelli, also coming to terms with.

"We are in Orlando at the airport, we were diverted because of the shooting in Fort Lauderdale," she told WZZM 13 on Friday via Facetime. The local woman was in the air on the way to South Florida when she heard the news. "One of the passengers was watching the news, then passengers started to changing their movies over to CNN or FOX watching the news. Then they asked the flight attendants and they told the pilots because they were unaware of the shooting."

But as officials continue to piece together this nightmare. Baker hopes everyone does just one thing.

"Keep the people that were really hurt, killed, their families, keep them in their prayers," she said. "We're fine, we're on a plane, we're safe. But there's a lot of people who really aren't."

Porcelli was able to drive to Fort Lauderdale from Orlando Friday evening.

As for Baker, she was able to get off that plane just before 9:00 p.m., she said via Facebook 'walking through the terminal was the most disturbing sight', a picture that will long be etched in her brain.

