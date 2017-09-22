Items stolen from Girl Scout troop at Allegan County Fair

ALLEGAN, MICH. - Who steals from Girl Scouts? One local troop leader wants to know. Items were stolen from a local group's booth at the Allegan County Fair last week.

Heather Bomgaars is the leader of a Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan troop. The group sets up a booth at the Allegan County Fair every year.

"We have a booth that the Girl Scouts have every year to try and encourage the girls to join Girl Scouts and to show the girls what Girl Scouts is all about," Bomgaars said.

But this year as they began to clear out their booth Sunday morning, they noticed a few things were missing.

"My daughter noticed it as soon as she walked in she said, 'Mom didn't we have a Batman bear in here?'"

A shamrock bear, a Batman bear and a few Girl Scout products were missing.

"Utter shock. It was like from Girl Scouts, seriously?"

Items that may seem like nothing to some, meant everything to others.

"The Batman bear specifically was loaned to the Girl Scouts through his sister, his mom is my co-leader." Bomgaars said. "He's an 8 year old boy, he has ADHD and anxiety and he uses the Batman bear to help him cope with his anxiety. It's very disheartening to have to tell an 8 year old boy who has anxiety and ADHD, we can't give you your bear back."

But Bomgaars hopes whoever took it will have a change of heart.

"All we want is the Batman bear back, that's it. We're not looking to prosecute anybody, we're not looking to judge anybody, we just want the Batman bear back."

Bomgaars stresses she doesn't blame the Allegan County Fair at all for this situation. If you find the bear or would like to return it, you can contact her at: (269) 929-2053.

