'It's a disgrace': Trump blasts 'SNL' writer who tweeted about Barron Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump stands with his son Barron Trump inside of the inaugural parade reviewing stand in front of the White House on Jan. 20, in Washington, DC. Donald Trump was sworn in as the nation's 45th president. (Photo: Mark Wilson, Getty Images)

Saturday Night Live is one of Donald Trump's favorite targets, with the president often aiming angry tweets at the show, particularly after episodes where Alec Baldwin appears in his likeness.

Trump also reserved his ire for SNL writer Katie Rich, who was indefinitely suspended from the show after tweeting a tasteless joke about 10-year-old Barron Trump.

In an interview Thursday, Trump criticized both Rich and SNL, calling it "a failing show."

"It’s not funny. Alec Baldwin’s a disaster, he’s terrible on the show and, by the way, I don’t mind some humor but it’s terrible," he said.

The president also acknowledged Rich's tweet, declining to name the writer and instead condemning SNL's parent network NBC. “Well, Saturday Night Live — a person from Saturday Night Live was terrible,” he said. "But for them to attack, for NBC to attack my 10-year-old son, is a disgrace.”

'Saturday Night Live' writer Katie Rich tweeted an offensive statement about Donald Trump's youngest son. (via Newsy)

One week ago, Rich posted the tweet, "Barron will be this country's first homeschool shooter," before deleting it amidst widespread criticism, with many arguing the 10-year-old son of the president is out of bounds for such a joke.

The 33-year-old writer, part of SNL since 2013, deleted her Twitter but revived it to post an apology. "I sincerely apologize for the insensitive tweet. I deeply regret my actions & offensive words. It was inexcusable & I'm so sorry," she wrote.

Rich was suspended immediately after her tweet for an indefinite period, according to a source familiar with the situation but not authorized to speak publicly.

I sincerely apologize for the insensitive tweet. I deeply regret my actions & offensive words. It was inexcusable & I'm so sorry. — Katie Rich (@katiemaryrich) January 23, 2017

The White House also issued a statement about Rich's distasteful joke.

“It’s a longstanding tradition that children of Presidents are afforded the opportunity to grow up outside of the political spotlight,” read the statement. “The White House fully expects this tradition to continue. We appreciate your cooperation in this manner.”

White House releases statement on privacy for children of the president; follows reports involving Pres. Trump's youngest son, Barron. pic.twitter.com/erm54fIsI2 — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) January 24, 2017

Elsewhere in the interview, Trump referenced Madonna's fiery speech at the Women's March last week.

“Honestly, she’s disgusting. I think she hurt herself very badly. I think she hurt the whole cause,” he told Hannity. “I thought her, and a couple of others. But I thought she was in particular, I thought what she said was disgraceful to our country.”

USA Today