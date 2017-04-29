It's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

NC doctor charge in prescription drug fraud (Photo: Stock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Addictive prescription drugs that are thrown away or left untended on shelves and in drawers at home are often stolen and either abused or sold by family members and visitors.

That's why the Drug Enforcement Administration and thousands of its state, local, and tribal law enforcement and community partners are holding Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 29, from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. at over 5,000 sites around the country.

6.4 million Americans, age 12 and over, abuse prescription drugs, according to the 2015 National Survey on Drug Use and Health.

Drug overdoses are now the leading cause of injury-related death in the United States.

Last October, Americans turned in 366 tons of prescription drugs at almost 5,200 sites operated by the DEA and more than 4,000 of its state and local law enforcement partners.

The public can find a nearby collection site at dea.gov and click on the "Take Back Day" box on

the home page.

For a list of local collection sites, click here.

You can also find nearby collections sites by calling 800-882-9529. Only pills and other solids, like patches, can be brought to the collection sites—liquids, needles, or other sharps will not be accepted.

