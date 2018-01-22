Jeffrey Willis moved to high-security prison in Ionia County

Jeffrey Willis' booking photo from MDOC's Reception Center in Jackson, Mich. (Photo: Courtesy of MDOC)

Convicted murdered Jeffrey Willis has been moved to yet another facility, but this time, he will be staying for awhile.

Records show Willis is now located Bellamy Creek prison, a high-security state prison in Ionia County. He was moved from Muskegon County Jail to the MDOC's Reception Center in Jackson, Mich., where he stayed for about 45 days prior to this most recent move.

In November, a jury found Willis guilty of felony murder in the 2014 shooting death of Rebekah Bletsch near Muskegon. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in December.

►More: Jeffrey Willis: A Timeline

Willis is currently awaiting trial for the 2013 kidnapping and murder of Jessica Heeringa, as well as the 2016 attempted abduction of a teenage girl.

The trial for the Heeringa case was expected to start in March, however Muskegon County Prosecutor DJ Hilson requested that that trial be pushed back to April to combine the Heeringa and attempted abduction of a teenager cases. Leaders from the prosecutor's office say the two crimes show the continuation of behavior in Willis, and they fit the pattern in the killing of Bletsch.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV