Jenison outlasts Northview, 24-14

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Jenison got of to a slow start Friday night against Northview, but rallied for a 24-14 win a battle of Wildcats.

Northview scored first when Kennedy Smith threw a touchdown pass to Cody Tierney. Jenison responded on the next drive, capped off by a Kyle Knott 36-yard touchdown run. Jenison controlled the game from there.

Jenison travels to Kenowa Hills next week, while Northview visits Forest Hills Northern.

