Jinder Mahal performs at the Van Andel Arena Tuesday night. (Photo: Fleszar, Christopher, WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS - If you're looking for something to do tonight, tickets are still available for tonight's W-W-E Smackdown Live at the Van Andel Arena. Today on My West Michigan WWE Champion Jinder Mahal talked to us about the show and his workout routine.

© 2017 WZZM-TV