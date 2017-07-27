John Kasich: 'This will not define the Ohio State Fair'

COLUMBUS - Ohio Gov. John Kasich held a press conference to discuss the deadly accident at the Ohio State Fair Thursday afternoon.

"We are extremely remorseful and sorry," Kasich told a group of reporters.

Kasich said the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident, as it has jurisdiction over state properties.

"This will not define the Ohio State Fair," Kasich added. "The Ohio State Fair will carry on."

One man, identified as 18-year-old Tyler Jarrell, was killed and seven were injured Wednesday night when a portion of a ride snapped off, sending them flying through the air. A witness says she saw Jarrett hit a metal beam and believes he died instantly.

Of the seven injured, five are considered in critical condition, according to fire officials. The victims were identified by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The same ride, called the Fire Ball, was shut down from use in California and Indiana after the accident.

Kasich ordered all rides be closed at the Ohio State Fair until further inspection. The fair opened its gates at 9 a.m. Thursday.

In a news conference Wednesday night, Kasich called the accident, "the worst tragedy in the history of the fair."

Cuyahoga County Fair President Tim Fowler also issued a statement:

"The reported amusement ride incident at the Ohio State Fair on Wednesday is currently under investigation. This incident is a heavy burden for the entire Ohio Fair Industry. The Cuyahoga County Fair will continue to follow strict procedures in our cooperation with State, Local and Ride Companies to inspect and enforce all rides and fair activities. The State Inspectors provide the utmost caution with inspections that enforce all regulations."

© 2017 WKYC-TV