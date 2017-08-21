Joint custody town hall held in Grand Rapids

Joint Custody Town Hall

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Big changes are being proposed to the way joint custody is handled after a divorce in Michigan.

Monday night a town hall was held in Grand Rapids where more details were discussed.

"We have a bill that we feel is going to solve many of the problems of divorcing one of the parents away from the children during a custody dispute," says State Representative Jim Runestad.

Runestad introduced the bill, which would require 50-50 joint custody of children after a divorce.

"What's happening now is that one of the parents not due to them being a bad parent just the judge and the county they're in believe one parent should get most of the time with the children and the other parent getting maybe 15 or 20 percent," Runestad explained.

But some disagree with the proposed legislation saying it will create unnecessary conflict.

"How is it that your bill will not pit parents against each other, that's exactly what it's going to do because parents are now going to have to come to court and say there is an exception," says one woman at the town hall.

"The starting point is that for 2 loving caring parents," Runestad said. "Studies show it is best for the children to spend time with both parents and that is the starting point for this bill."

The new joint custody bill has passed a house committee but it still has a long road ahead. It will need to pass the full house, the senate and then be signed by the Governor to become law.

