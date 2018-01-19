Olympians Aly Raisman, Jordyn Wieber detail Nassar abuse

Jordyn Wieber gives her victim impact statement Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, in Circuit Judge Rosemarie Aquilina's courtroom during the fourth day of the sentencing hearing for former sports medicine doctor Larry Nassar. (Photo: MATTHEW DAE SMITH/Lansing State Journal)

LANSING, MICH. - Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman and Jordyn Wieber are in the courtroom today for Day 4 of a sentencing hearing for former Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar.

Wieber, a DeWitt, Mich. native and 2012 Olympic gold medalist, gave her victim impact statement about Nassar today.

It was the first time she has spoken publicly about Nassar since the sex abuse scandal became public in 2016.

Live from court: Day 4 of Larry Nassar's sentencing hearing

"I had no idea he was sexually abusing me for his own benefit," Wieber said.

"To this day, I still don't know how he could've been allowed to do this for so long," she said, wiping tears away.

"I'm angry with myself for not recognizing the abuse and that's something I'm struggling with today," she said.

Former Olympians Aly Raisman, left, and Jordyn Wieber sit in Circuit Judge Rosemarie Aquilina's courtroom Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, during the fourth day of victim impact statements regarding former sports medicine doctor Larry Nassar. (Photo: MATTHEW DAE SMITH/Lansing State Journal)

Wieber also demanded accountability from USA Gymnastics and the Olympic committee for the crimes.

"My teammates and friends have been through enough," Wieber said.

Nassar, 54, of Holt, pleaded guilty in November to 10 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, with seven in Ingham County and three in Eaton County. The low end of his sentence will be between 25 and 40 years in prison, and the maximum sentence can be up to life.

Wieber is a retired American artistic gymnast. She was a member of the U.S. Women's Gymnastics team, dubbed the Fierce Five by the media, at the 2012 Summer Olympics, where she won a gold medal in the team competition.

Gymnast Aly Raisman poses for photos at the 2016 Team USA Media Summit in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo: Jae C. Hong, Associated Press)

Raisman, 23, was the captain of the 2012 and 2016 Olympic teams. She revealed she was abused by Nassar in an November interview with "60 Minutes."

She said she decided to attend Nassar's hearing after listening to other victim impact statements and realizing she needed to be there.

She addressed Nassar directly.

"I am here to face you, Larry, so you can see I've regained my strength," Raisman said. "That I am no longer a victim. I am a survivor."

Raisman was passionate about her newfound strength and the need for change in the gymnastics community.

"Imagine feeling like you have no power and no voice. Well you know what, Larry? I have power and a voice and I am only just beginning to use them."

Raisman said treatments with Nassar were mandatory and blasted USA Gymnastics for its response to the Nassar scandal.

"Continuing to issue statements of empty promises thinking that will pacify us will no longer work," Raisman said.

Raisman also addressed a letter Nassar submitted to Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina on Thursday, saying he wasn't sure if he could "mentally" handle listening to the victim-impact statements.

"You are pathetic to think that anybody would have any sympathy," Raisman said. "You think this is hard for you? Imagine how we feel."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

2018 Detroit Free Press