Judge allows former sports doctor Larry Nassar to pursue appeal as an indigent

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A federal judge will allow former sports doctor Larry Nassar to pursue an appeal of his 60-year prison sentence as an indigent.

The decision Thursday by U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Ray Kent comes after Nassar told the court he is unable to pay a $505 filing fee.

“Defendant’s amended application to proceed in forma pauperis on appeal is granted,’’ according to a one-page order dated Jan. 4 in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids.

Nassar last month filed a formal notice that he plans to appeal three 20-year sentences on child pornography charges. Nassar amassed an estimated 37,000 images and videos of child pornography between 2003 and 2016, some involving girls as young as six.

He pleaded guilty in July to receipt/attempted receipt of child pornography, possession of child pornography and destruction and concealment of records

Nassar, 54, worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, the Indianapolis-based group that trains Olympians.

He is awaiting sentencing later this month in Ingham and Eaton counties for molesting gymnasts in the Lansing area under the guise of treatment. Nassar faces at least 25 years in prison, with a maximum penalty of life, on the state charges.

Nassar is also being sued by more than 140 women or girls in numerous federal lawsuits filed last year.

