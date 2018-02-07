Judge wants to hear from ex-Michigan trooper in teen's death

Damon Grimes, 15, crashed his ATV bike died Aug. 26, 2017, shortly after being Tased by a Michigan State Police trooper. (Photo: Family photo)

DETROIT - A judge says he’s a “little disturbed” that a former Michigan state trooper hasn’t contacted his court about a civil lawsuit in the death of a 15-year-old Detroit teen.

Mark Bessner is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Damon Grimes, who crashed an all-terrain vehicle after he was struck by a Taser.

Separately, the boy’s family is suing Bessner. Federal Judge Gershwin Drain says Bessner hasn’t appeared or sent a lawyer to represent him.

Eatlier: Autopsy shows Damon Grimes had Taser leads in back, head; leads recovered

During a hearing Tuesday, Assistant Attorney General John Fedynsky said the attorney general’s office won’t represent Bessner. He says he doesn’t know if the state would pay any monetary damages against the ex-trooper.

A message seeking comment was left for Bessner’s criminal lawyer. He quit the state police after Grimes’ death.

