Jury selected for Jeffrey Willis trial

Accused killer Jeffrey Willis in court Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016 in Muskegon, Mich. (Photo: Jon Mills, WZZM)

MUSKEGON CO., MICH. - Almost three days of jury selection later and the 14 jurors have been chosen in the Jeffrey Willis trial on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017.

Jeffrey Willis is charged with the death of jogger Rebekah Bletsch in June of 2014.

The magnitude of this case led to an extensive selection process. The court spent two days narrowing down the potential juror pool from 130 to 50.

The jury is made up of eight men and six women.

Opening statements are expected to begin around 1:30 p.m.

