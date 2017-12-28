Just in time: Lakeshore Toys for Tots secures new location days before deadline

HOLLAND, MICH. - It was a bit of a Christmas miracle for Lakeshore Toys for Tots as they found themselves in a critical spot just before the new year.

After 20 years, Lakeshore Toys for Tots found themselves in a predicament, come Jan. 1. They'd be homeless. The donated space the group has used for decades will be rented out to a business in 2018.

"We don't stop taking donations, they keep coming and its like OK where do they go?" Gunnery Sgt. Edward Lopez, the Lakeshore Toys for Tots founder, asked.

But just in the nick of time, their prayers were answered by Audio Scripture Ministries. The business heard about the issue through media reports.

"We have all this unused space and we've been praying about how we can best use it," Joshua Harrison, the Communications and Content Manager, said.

"It was just such a perfect fit. We're praising God to be a part of the opportunity to help in the community and serve the Toys for Tots Lakeshore."

Though Sgt. Lopez is undoubtedly grateful for the space, he says they can always use more.

"We asked for 3,000 square feet, we got 1,200 square feet, so you can see doing the math, it's going to be really tight," Lopez said.



"But we are blessed that someone did step up to the plate to give us something."

While Lakeshore Toys for Tots found space, Kent County Toys for Tots have found themselves in the same problem, they're still looking for warehouse.

