Kalamazoo joins together to remember shooting victims, survivors

The victims of the Kalamazoo mass shootings. Clockwise, from upper left: Barbara Hawthorne, 68; Richard Smith, 53; Tyler Smith, 17; Dorothy Brown, 74; Mary Jo Nye, 60; Mary Lou Nye, 62. (Photo: Courtesy photos)

Watch live coverage above of the vigil held for the victims of the 2016 Kalamazoo shootings.

It is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo.

►Full coverage, stories, photos and videos: #KalamazooStrong

►One year later: Woman remembers family killed in Kalamazoo shooting spree

►'It's still very hard,' relatives of Kalamazoo shooting victims speak out

(© 2017 WZZM)