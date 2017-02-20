WZZM
Close

Kalamazoo joins together to remember shooting victims, survivors

WZZM Breaking News

Andrew Krietz , WZZM 6:54 PM. EST February 20, 2017

Watch live coverage above of the vigil held for the victims of the 2016 Kalamazoo shootings.

It is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo.

Full coverage, stories, photos and videos: #KalamazooStrong

 

One year later: Woman remembers family killed in Kalamazoo shooting spree

'It's still very hard,' relatives of Kalamazoo shooting victims speak out

(© 2017 WZZM)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories