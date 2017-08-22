Kayak maker set to bring more than 150 new jobs to Muskegon

KL Outdoor expansion

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Muskegon leaders have a new love for kayaks.

"I'll pay more attention to kayaking now for sure...haha.." says Frank Peterson, Muskegon City Manager.

Their gleeful mood is due to a major investment from Muskegon-based KL Outdoor which produces, kayaks, pedal boats, paddle boards, canoes and more.

"It's always good when you get that investment for the sake of your employment opportunities for the citizens and I have to admit it's also good for the tax base," says Mayor Stephen Gawron.

That investment will be to the tune of $9.2 million and is expected to create 153 new jobs in the Muskegon area over the next 3 years.

"There will be a mix, there will be some office and corporate jobs and there will also be a number of production jobs," says Peterson.

KL Outdoor has been operating out of Muskegon since 1989 but owners have now decided to establish their world headquarters in the Lakeshore city. The $9 million investment will also include KL taking over the entire second floor of the Terrace Point building.

"To have the influx of a corporate entity on our waterfront of our downtown will be a remarkable occurrence for our downtown and I think it's a feather in our cap to have a corporate headquarters in the city," says Gawron.

