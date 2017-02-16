Kent City rollover crash confirmed fatal, 3 injured

Rollover car crash that injured at least one person at Fruit Ridge Avenue and 15 Mile Road NW. (Photo: Roger Lenneman, WZZM)

KENT CITY, MICH. - Crew are on scene of a rollover car crash that injured at least one person on Thursday evening.

The Kent County Sheriff's Department began responding to a car crash around 7:30 p.m. at Fruit Ridge Avenue and 15 Mile Road NW.

Dispatchers confirm there were injuries as a result of the crash, however it is unknown how many or how severe they are.

Rollover car crash that injured at least one person at Fruit Ridge Avenue and 15 Mile Road NW. (Photo: Roger Lenneman, WZZM)

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

(© 2017 WZZM)