Kent County appoints new County Administrator

KENT COUNTY, MICH. - There will be a new man in charge of managing Kent County's daily operations starting in July.

Assistant Administrator Wayman Britt will take over as the interim administrator on July 1. He will replace Daryl Delabbio, who retired the day before.

Britt has served with the county since 2004.

And if you feel like you recognize him, Britt played basketball for the Michigan Wolverine's in 1970's.

