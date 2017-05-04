Kent County Sheriff's Dept welcomes 3 new police horses

Two of the three horses hired to be new police horses with Kent County Sheriff's Department. (Photo: Kent County Sheriff's Department)

KENT COUNTY, MICH. - The Kent County Sheriff's Department is welcoming three new members to their mounted unit.

Hank, Honda and Hugo are new deputies horses, who have trained for several years in Lexington, Kentucky to become police horses.

KCSD posted about their new hires on Facebook Thursday morning, stating the three "can't wait to get to work!"

