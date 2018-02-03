Kent County Sheriff's Office warns of child porn on social media

In today's intense political climate, it's more important than ever to learn the art of unfriending people from Facebook.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office is joining a chorus of law enforcement agencies warning against a child pornography video that is circulating on Facebook.

The message attached to the video asks for it to be spread in order to identify the victim as a way of identifying the perpetrator.

Other police agencies around the country are also aware of the video. According to WXIA in Atlanta, the video likely originated in Alabama, and "law enforcement agencies there are aware of the video and are vigorously investigating the situation."

KSCO is investigating the video and they are telling Facebook users to "under no circumstances...further forward, share or show the video to anyone." Police are saying that even with good intentions, this could be considered dissemination of child pornography.

If you find the video in your Messenger account, you should notify Facebook immediately and delete the message.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV