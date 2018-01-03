Kent County Toys for Tots program is in danger of elimination

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Kent County Toys for Tots program needs a permanent home, and it needs one fast.

WZZM reported in December that the Marines stationed in Grand Rapids are being moved to Battle Creek this year, leaving the program without critical leadership, as well as a space in which to operate.

The program was temporarily housed this year in a warehouse on Chicago Drive, but volunteers have been told they must be out of the space by January 8. That means they need a new space, a long-term home, in just five days!

Organizers say without that, the program cannot continue.

They are looking for 2,500 square feet of storage space during the off-season and 10,000 during the campaign.

The ideal space would also include heat, a restroom and a loading dock. A donation of space is tax deductible.

Any company or individual who may be able to help is asked to call Catherine Behrendt at 616-559-1481.

