GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A Kentwood woman has been charged with offering a teenaged girl for sex at a Grand Rapids hotel.

Bianca Crystal Lyttaker, 22, is charged with human trafficking of a minor for commercial sexual activity. Lyttaker, who was arrested on the charge in October, is awaiting trial in Kent County Circuit Court. If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison.

The offenses took place over a two-month period in 2015, court records show.

It was investigated by a Grand Rapids police officer assigned to a federal commercial sex trafficking task force.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tessa Hessmiller, while not involved in this case specifically, says her office has prosecuted 10 defendants for human sex trafficking in the past four years. Approximately 30 victims were associated with the cases and ranged in age from 14 to 30.

The defendants included a man who headed an underage prostitution service in Kent and Ottawa counties that used online advertising to solicit clients. Client liaisons took place at Grand Rapids area hotels and an apartment building in Holland.

The operation was shut down in Oct. 2014 after Grand Rapids police received information that two girls, both 16, were working out of a city hotel.

Anthony Troy Wilson-Lackey was sentenced in Sept. 2016 to 5-¼ years in federal prison for conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor.

Investigators said Wilson-Lackey used photos of the girls to create online advertisements. His cellphone served as the contact number for clients.

Hessmiller says the Internet is a preferred venue for sex traffickers.

“A lot of it’s happening online, so the recruiting and advertising is all happening online,’’ Hessmiller said.

