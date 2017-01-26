WZZM
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Lansing man arrested for Davenport shooting last fall

Gordon Beedle, WZZM 5:37 PM. EST January 26, 2017

CALEDONIA, MICH - A man wanted for a shooting incident at Davenport University that happened in Oct. of 2016 has been arrested in the Lansing area.
 
Paul Christopher Howard, a 24-year-old Lansing resident, is believed to have fired a gun amid a fight early Sunday, Oct. 23, on the university's campus, according to a Kent County Sheriff's Department news release.

The bullet went though a dorm wall, hitting a student in the hand. Howard was arrested Thursday Jan. 26, 2017. 

A total of five shots were fired, injuring a student who was in an adjacent room. That student survived the shooting. Howard faces multiple weapons charges when he is brought back to Kent County.

(© 2017 WZZM)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories