Lansing man arrested for Davenport shooting last fall

Paul Howard was arresting in Lansing by the Michigan State Police First District Fugitive Team.

CALEDONIA, MICH - A man wanted for a shooting incident at Davenport University that happened in Oct. of 2016 has been arrested in the Lansing area.

Paul Christopher Howard, a 24-year-old Lansing resident, is believed to have fired a gun amid a fight early Sunday, Oct. 23, on the university's campus, according to a Kent County Sheriff's Department news release.

The bullet went though a dorm wall, hitting a student in the hand. Howard was arrested Thursday Jan. 26, 2017.

A total of five shots were fired, injuring a student who was in an adjacent room. That student survived the shooting. Howard faces multiple weapons charges when he is brought back to Kent County.

