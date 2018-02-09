Larry Nassar now housed in federal facility near Ann Arbor

Larry Nassar listens during his preliminary hearing on sexual assault charges on May 26, 2017 at the 55th District Court in Mason. (Photo: Julia Nagy/Lansing State Journal)

CHARLOTTE, MICH. - Disgraced former MSU and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is now federal inmate #21504-040.

Eaton County corrections officers transferred custody of Nassar to federal officials Thursday morning, said Eaton County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jerri Nesbitt.

Nassar, as of Friday morning, is being housed at Milan Federal Correctional Institution, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website.

The low-security prison, about 10 miles south of Ann Arbor, currently houses about 1,400 male inmates.

Nassar is processing into the federal prison system at Milan and will ultimately be transferred to another facility, said Matt Newburg, one of his attorneys.

It's not yet clear where Nassar will go, Newburg said.

Nassar, formerly of Holt, was sentenced in December to 60 years in prison on three federal child pornography charges. In January, he was sentenced to 40 to 175 years on seven sexual assault charges in Ingham County. He was sentenced Monday to serve 40 to 125 years in prison on three sexual assault charges in Eaton County.

Nassar had pleaded guilty to the federal and state charges as part of plea agreements.

He must serve the entirety of his federal sentence before he can serve any time on the state sentences set in Ingham and Eaton counties, which would then be served concurrently.

Nassar, 54, is currently set to be released from federal prison on March 23, 2069, when he would be 105.

