Larry Nassar transferred to federal prison in Arizona

Larry Nassar, the former MSU and USA Gymnastics doctor who admitted to sexually abusing patients and possessing child pornography, has been transferred to a federal prison in Arizona.

Nassar, 54, formerly of Holt, was transferred Thursday morning from the Eaton County jail to the Milan Federal Correctional Institution near Ann Arbor. He was sentenced on Monday in Eaton County on sexual assault charges.

As of Saturday, Nassar is being housed at a Tucson, Arizona, prison, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website. His inmate number, assigned to him shortly after his federal sentencing, is 21504-040.

That facility is a high-security prison with an adjacent minimum-security satellite camp. It houses 1,387 inmates in the prison.

Experts have said that Nassar would likely be headed to a medium-security or high-security prison.

Nassar is serving a 60-year federal prison sentence for three child pornography convictions. He pleaded guilty to those charges in July.

In November, Nassar began pleading guilty to sexual assault charges in state courts, all but one of the 10 charges related to sexual abuse of female patients.

Ingham County Judge Rosemarie Aquilina sentenced Nassar in January to 40 to 175 years in prison on seven sexual assault charges. Eaton County Judge Janice Cunningham sentenced him on Feb. 5 to 40 to 125 years in prison on three sexual assault charges.

He must serve the entirety of his federal sentence before he can serve his state sentences. Nassar is currently set to be released from federal prison on March 23, 2069, when he would be 105.

Nassar worked at Michigan State University and with USA Gymnastics for decades.

Since September 2016, when the Indianapolis Star detailed sexual assault allegations against Nassar, more than 260 women and girls have told law enforcement that Nassar sexually abused them.

His seven-day sentencing hearing in Ingham County, which included 156 victim-impact statements, drew international attention and pushed Nassar's crimes and connections to MSU and USA Gymnastics into the spotlight in a way they hadn't been previously.

