Last minute shoppers flock to Woodland Mall in Grand Rapids

Last minute shoppers out in force at Woodland Mall Friday.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - With Christmas nearly upon us, last minute shoppers were out working to find the perfect gift up until the last minute Friday night.

"We just got our Christmas bonuses, and so I'm looking to spread some love this Christmas" Don Li told our cameras.

"I've got 3 more gifts to buy, and I've done already 3 today so I took my lunch break, got some gifts, ordered some things online at work, " Brandon George said.

Even though the lines are long and the crowds are massive, people are still taking the time to look on the bright side

"It is crazy! There are so many people, there's so much traffic out on the roads. I will say though, we have been getting some fantastic deals, so cannot complain there," Anne Johnson said.

The one thing shoppers say they are looking forward to most though, not the gifts, but spending time with friends and family this holiday season.

