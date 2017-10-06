Lawsuit filed against Grand Rapids Art Museum by former COO

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Grand Rapids Art Museum is being sued by its former chief operating officer.

Neil Bremer alleges that money given to the museum by donors was not used for the purpose intended by those donors.

That's a violation of federal law.

Bremer also said he brought his concerns to the GRAM's CEO, but they were ignored.

The GRAM denies the allegations and says it has "strong documentation to refute the claim."

