Lawsuit filed against local assisted living facility

KENT COUNTY, MICH. - A local man who lost his mother back in October says the nursing home she lived in is responsible for her death. Kathryn Brackett's body was found outside of the Crystal Springs Assisted Living facility in October.

A lawsuit filed on Thursday in Kent County Circuit Court alleges it was the home's negligence that lead to her death.

"I really don't want to see this happen to anyone else, any other family member, anyone else's family member," Mike Brackett, Kathryn's son said.

Which is why Mike is taking legal action against Crystal Springs and its parent company, Meridian Senior Living.

The lawsuit accuses the facility of general negligence and breach of contract regarding his mother's death.

Kathryn was found in the home's courtyard just after 5:00 a.m. on October 27. She was a known flight risk due to her dementia. A state investigation found the facility's policy requires resident checks to be done and documented every 30 minutes, but due to lack of communication, Kathryn was last checked at 12:30 a.m. Four and half hours without someone looking in on her.

"It all boils down to the fact Kathryn was at this facility because she needed their care and this facility promised to take care of her and they absolutely failed," Mark Bernstein, Brackett's attorney said. "This is the most horrible tragic consequence of that failure. You couldn't fail any worse, than the way they failed."

The state concluded the staff failed to follow policy in regards to resident supervision and had to come up with an acceptable plan of correction.

But Brackett and his attorney say that is not enough.

"Hopefully this lawsuit raises awareness about the inadequacies in our regulatory environment," Bernstein said. "This shouldn't happen. We have to do better than this."

The Brackett's also hope this suit will reveal why the door alarms did not sound when Kathryn left the building. They are asking for $25,000 in damages.

We did reach out to Crystal Springs as well as its parent company Meridian Senior Living for comment and have yet to hear back.

