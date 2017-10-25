LIVE BLOG: Jeffrey Willis' trial continues, day 6

Jeffrey Willis touches his chin during the third day of his murder trial on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, at the Muskegon County Courthouse in Muskegon, Mich. (Photo: Joel Bissell, ©2017 Joel Bissell | MLive.com)

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MICH. - The trial of Jeffrey Willis for the murder of Rebekah Bletsch continues. Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 marks the sixth day of court proceedings.

The judge has ordered that no cameras be permitted into the court room, however, we are still able to provide audio. You can listen to it live on our Facebook.

10:24 a.m.



10:23 a.m.

Prosecutor asks if Willis worked with Schnotala . She says yes.

10:22 a.m.

Prosecutor calls {inaudible} Moldenburg to the stand. She works in HR at Herman Miller.



10:21 a.m.

No further questions.



10:20 a.m.

Defense has no further questions. Prosecutor follows up with another question, asks Foster you don't have to be a marksman to shoot a target? Foster says absolutely true.

10:19 a.m.

Defense asks if the sight cover that's been shown, is there anyway to link that to the cover the prosecutor showed Foster. Foster says it is the same brand.

10:18 a.m.

About the laser sight. Asks if they are commong. Foster says yes.

10:14 a.m.

Defense asks how population is .22 caliber gun ammunition? He says pretty popular. He says he sells about 50 boxes a day.

10:13 a.m.

Prosecutor has no further questions.



10:11 a.m.

Prosecutor asks what a serial number on a gun does. Foster explains. Prosecutor asks what happens if the serial number is gone? Foster says it makes the gun untraceable.



10:09 a.m.

Prosecutor shows image of gun, asks if he sold it. He says yes, his wife did. Asks what came with the gun. Foster asks what came with it. A laser sight, a few batteries, etc.



10:07 a.m.

Prosecutor calls Gary Foster to the stand. He owns Gary Guns.

10:05 a.m.

Defense has no further questions. Prosecutor asks Schnotala again if there was every any need for her to sell her underwear and her gun? She says no need. Witness leaves the stand.



10:02 a.m.

Defense goes back to Schnotala identifying the gun. He asks how did she know that was her gun? She says because it was her gun. Defense asks how do you know those underwear were your exact underwear? She says because my DNA was on them. Defense says because the Prosecutor's told you that right? Defense asks if Schnotala sold the items to Willis. She says no.

10:01 a.m.

Defense reiterates what Prosecutor asks regarding where th gun was located.

9:57 a.m.

Defense asks how many times did he ask for underwear. Schnotala says over 50 times.

9:56 a.m.

Prosecutor has no further questions.

9:54 a.m.

Prosecutor asks if Willis ever asked for her underwear in the past? She says yes. Prosecutor asks if Schnotala ever gave Willis her gun? She says no never.



9:52 a.m.

Prosecutor asks Schnotala again if she kept the gun in the same closet she kept her dirty clothes. Schnotala says yes. Prosecutor then shows Schnotala a pair of underwear and asks if it is hers, she says yes. Prosecutor tells Schnotala these were found in Willis' shed and asks if she gave them to him, she says no.

9:48 a.m.

Prosecutor asks if she moved the guns. Schnotala says she moves them around the house when they go out of town. Prosecutor asks whens the last time she saw the gun in her home. Schnotala responds in February when her husband's friend came in town. Prosecutor asks when's the last she saw it after that, Schnotala says at the preliminary hearing.

9:47 a.m.

Prosecutor asks if she locked her house regularly? She says not usually, only if they're going somewhere overnight or for the weekend.

9:46 a.m.

Prosecutor asks where Schnotala kept the gun. She says she kept it in her closet.

9:45 a.m.

Prosecutor asks is Schnotala had conversations with Jeffrey Willis about the gun. She says she had several conversations, over five.

9:42 a.m.

Prosecutor asks Schnotala is she is a gun owner. Schnotala says her husband bought her a gun.

9:40 a.m.

Michelle Schnotala takes the stand. She is a former co-worker of Jeffrey Willis at Herman Miller.

