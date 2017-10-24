LIVE BLOG: Jeffrey Willis' trial enters fifth day

Jeffrey Willis looks at the gallery during his murder trial.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MICH. - The Jeffrey Willis trial continues on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017.

10:15 a.m.

MacDonald testimony complete. Next witness to stand is: MJN.

10:14 a.m.

Prosecutor asks again if Willis turned his phone off would there by an generated cell phone records - MacDonald says no.

10:13 a.m.

Defense asks if any records generated by Willis phone on April 16, 2016, MacDonald says he does not recall.

10:11 a.m.

Defense asks if there were any cell phone records indicating Willis' location night of Bletsch's murder, MacDonald says he does not recall there being any cell phone information of use.

10:10 a.m.

Defense asks if MacDonald did any searches on Bluhm's phone, he says no.

10:07 a.m.

MacDonald confirms that Willis had a flip phone, not smart phone.

9:59 a.m.

At 11:59 p.m. night of Heeringa's disappearance, a call from Willis residence to Willis' cell phone (using tower signals from closing to the

9:57 a.m.

Prosecutor pulls up evidence showing where a call from the Willis residence began and ended the night of Jessica Heeringa's disappearance.

9:56 a.m.

MacDonald says he was asked to look at April 26, 2013- April 27, 2013. The AT&T records provided belonged to Willis' cell phone number.

9:54 a.m.

MacDonald explains how MSP attains location data using raw cell phone data.

9:52 a.m.

MacDonald says it is impossible for a radiowave to bend any amount - waves can bounce, but not bend 180 degrees.

9:51 a.m.

Voice calls are always prioritized by cell phone companies (in terms of signal), MacDonald explains.

9:50 am.

MacDonald explains why a cell phone would switch towers - usually due to a physical or environmental change that interferes with previous connection.

9:50 a.m.

"Your phone is always looking for the strongest signal," MacDonald.

9:46 a.m.

MacDonald shows how cell towers are set up and used in his line of work - he is testifying as an expert in the use of cell phone tower data as it relates to a person's location.

9:40 a.m.

Court begins. First witness called to stand is James MacDonald, Michigan State Police Sergeant part of the special investigations technical services unit.

