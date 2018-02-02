Live from court: Day 2 of Larry Nassar's sentencing hearing in Eaton County

Larry Nassar sits alone at the defendant's table Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, while his attorneys and the prosecution approach the judge during the first day of victim impact statements in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. (Photo: MATTHEW DAE SMITH/Lansing State Journal)

CHARLOTTE, MICH. - Larry Nassar's sentencing hearing in Eaton County continues today at 8:30 a.m. in Charlotte.

This is the third criminal sentencing for the former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor. He was sentenced last week after a marathon seven-day hearing in Ingham County that featured 156 victim-impact statements.

Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina sentenced Nassar to 40 to 175 years in prison on seven sexual assault charges. In December, a federal judge sentenced him to 60 years in prison on three child pornography charges.

In addition to Wednesday and today, the court has set aside Monday and Tuesday to allow time for victim-impact statements — at least 65 people are expected to read statements during the hearing.

