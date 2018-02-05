Day 3 of Larry Nassar's sentencing hearing in Eaton County

CHARLOTTE, MICH. - UPDATE: Eaton County Judge Janice Cunningham sentenced the disgraced former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor Monday morning to 40 to 125 years in prison.
CHARLOTTE, Mich. - Larry Nassar's sentencing hearing in Eaton County continues at 9 a.m. ET Monday in Charlotte.
This is the third criminal sentencing for the former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor. He was sentenced last week after a marathon seven-day hearing in Ingham County that featured 156 victim-impact statements.
Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina sentenced Nassar to 40 to 175 years in prison on seven sexual assault charges. In December, a federal judge sentenced him to 60 years in prison on three child pornography charges.
Nassar is expected to be sentenced Monday.
