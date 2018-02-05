Day 3 of Larry Nassar's sentencing hearing in Eaton County

Larry Nassar sits alone at the defendant's table Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, while his attorneys and the prosecution approach the judge during the first day of victim impact statements in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. (Photo: MATTHEW DAE SMITH/Lansing State Journal)

CHARLOTTE, MICH. - UPDATE: Eaton County Judge Janice Cunningham sentenced the disgraced former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor Monday morning to 40 to 125 years in prison.

CHARLOTTE, Mich. - Larry Nassar's sentencing hearing in Eaton County continues at 9 a.m. ET Monday in Charlotte.

This is the third criminal sentencing for the former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor. He was sentenced last week after a marathon seven-day hearing in Ingham County that featured 156 victim-impact statements.

Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina sentenced Nassar to 40 to 175 years in prison on seven sexual assault charges. In December, a federal judge sentenced him to 60 years in prison on three child pornography charges.

Nassar is expected to be sentenced Monday.

Tweets by MattMencarini

© 2018 Lansing State Journal