WZZM
Close
Closings Alert 4 closing alerts
Weather Alert 10 weather alerts
Close

Day 3 of Larry Nassar's sentencing hearing in Eaton County

Matt Mencarini, Lansing State Journal , WZZM 9:58 AM. EST February 05, 2018

CHARLOTTE, MICH. - UPDATE: Eaton County Judge Janice Cunningham sentenced the disgraced former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor Monday morning to 40 to 125 years in prison.

CHARLOTTE, Mich. - Larry Nassar's sentencing hearing in Eaton County continues at 9 a.m. ET Monday in Charlotte.

This is the third criminal sentencing for the former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor. He was sentenced last week after a marathon seven-day hearing in Ingham County that featured 156 victim-impact statements.

Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina sentenced Nassar to 40 to 175 years in prison on seven sexual assault charges. In December, a federal judge sentenced him to 60 years in prison on three child pornography charges.

Nassar is expected to be sentenced Monday.

© 2018 Lansing State Journal


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories