Live from court: Day 4 of Larry Nassar's sentencing hearing

Larry Nassar in court for day three of impact statements on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. (Photo: Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal)

LANSING, MICH. - A sentencing hearing that started as four days and now is expected to last five days for former MSU doctor Larry Nassar continues today in Ingham County Circuit Court.

Nassar, 54, of Holt, pleaded guilty in November to 10 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, with seven in Ingham County and three in Eaton County. The low end of his sentence will be between 25 and 40 years in prison, and the maximum sentence can be up to life.

►Related: Army of Nassar survivors could inspire others to speak out

The Michigan Attorney General's Office, which prosecuted Nassar, said Thursday that it expects 105 women and girls to now give victim-impact statements. More than 140 women and girls have said Nassar abused them.

So far, 68 women have given statements. Follow along. If you can't see the live tweets below, click here.

Tweets by MattMencarini

© 2018 Lansing State Journal