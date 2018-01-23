Live from court: Day 6 of Larry Nassar sentencing hearing

LANSING, MICH. - A sentencing hearing for former MSU doctor Larry Nassar continues Tuesday in Ingham County Circuit Court.
What started as a four-day sentencing hearing has turned into six days as 158 women are expected to make victim-impact statements. The number started with 88, but many have come forward saying they'd like to speak.
Nassar, 54, of Holt, pleaded guilty in November to 10 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, with seven in Ingham County and three in Eaton County. The low end of his sentence will be between 25 and 40 years in prison, and the maximum sentence can be up to life.
This is what happened just on Monday:
- Girl, 15, says Nassar assaulted her at medical appointments, and MSU still sending bills
- USA Gymnastics suspends John Geddert, coach who worked with Nassar
- 'Army of survivors' now at 144 as more come forward for Larry Nassar sentencing
- MSU Athletic Council chair on Nassar victims: 'The university failed them'
- USA Gymnastics top leadership resigns amid sexual abuse scandal
- Gov. Rick Snyder asked to remove MSU President Lou Anna Simon
