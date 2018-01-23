Live from court: Day 6 of Larry Nassar sentencing hearing

Larry Nassar in court for day three of impact statements on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. (Photo: Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal)

LANSING, MICH. - A sentencing hearing for former MSU doctor Larry Nassar continues Tuesday in Ingham County Circuit Court.

What started as a four-day sentencing hearing has turned into six days as 158 women are expected to make victim-impact statements. The number started with 88, but many have come forward saying they'd like to speak.

Nassar, 54, of Holt, pleaded guilty in November to 10 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, with seven in Ingham County and three in Eaton County. The low end of his sentence will be between 25 and 40 years in prison, and the maximum sentence can be up to life.

This is what happened just on Monday:

