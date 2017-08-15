Local businesses help out Corner Bar employees

ROCKFORD, MICH. - Dozens of Corner Bar employees are now without a job. The restaurant and bar nestled in downtown Rockford was destroyed by a fire on Monday.

Within hours of the fire, local businesses owners knew they had to do something to help those who just lost their livelihood.

"Coming from the serving industry it's just hard for anyone to take any amount of time off," Amie Uccello, owner of Uccello's in Rockford, said. "It's a cash based business so they're used to having the cash in hand."

Which is why Uccello knew she had to do something.

"It could have happened to any one of us and Rockford is such a great community they would have picked us up too," Uccello added.

Uccellos is hosting a fundraiser, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evening from 4:00 p.m. to close. They are giving 15% of their proceeds to the Corner Bar employees and are accepting cash donations for the group as well.

"We're just helping a neighbor out."

They're also offering jobs to those who need it -- whether it be part-time, full-time or whatever Corner Bar employees need.

A giving spirit carried over just a few doors down. Where small business owner Kendra Parker created a t-shirt to sell online. All proceeds going to Corner Bar employees.

"Right away the buzz was 'we have to find a way to help those employees,'" Parker the owner of River Babe Threads, said.

But Parker isn't stopping there, she's teaming up with dozens of other businesses to do even more.

"We are organizing a community day where 15% of the sales from businesses in the community will go towards the relief fund. Our immediate goal is to do $7,000 in Meijer gift cards so they can take care of needs like groceries and gas."

Parker says certain businesses will also have drop-off bins where people can leave schools supplies for the kids of the parents now out of a job.

She adds they're still ironing out the details but the community day will likely be this Thursday. She hopes to have a full list of businesses participating by the end of Tuesday.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV