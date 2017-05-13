Local car dealer gets praise after viral post

COOPERSVILLE, MICH. - A local car dealership is getting praise this week after going above and beyond for a Sand Lake man.

Marty Helton walked into the Betten Baker dealership in Coopersville earlier this week, never expecting to walk out crying tears of joy.

"I've never seen anything like this," Helton said as he stood in front of the dealership Saturday afternoon.

Three months ago the West Michigan man bought a used car from Betten Baker and two weeks ago while Helton was on his way to North Carolina, the engine died.

Down on his luck and nothing to lose, Helton went back to the dealer hoping they could help.

"They looked at me and said we're going to work with the warranty company, we're going to go to North Carolina get your car and bring it back here and I just didn't know how to act," Helton said as he fought back the tears.

Helton bought the car 'as is,' saying the dealer had no obligation to help, but they did. They also handed Helton a set of keys to a car he could use in the mean time.

"I walked outside it was a brand new Silverado," he said.

"I started crying. I didn't know what else to do, I never had been treated like this. They had no obligation to help me, we bought used vehicles but they went out of their way to help someone like us."

Helton shared the experience on Facebook, nearly 3000 likes and hundreds of comments later, a little faith in humanity is restored.

"Very cool to see all the positive things we've been able to help folks put out there and that means a lot to us," Mason Maurer the dealership Finance Director said.

