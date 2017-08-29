Local mayors encourage support for hurricane relief fund

Maps from the National Weather Service. (Photo: National Weather Service)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - West Michigan residents who want to support Texas residents impacted by Hurricane Harvey are encouraged to make a contribution to a special relief fund established through the Greater Houston Community Foundation.



Six Kent County mayors who are part of Urban Metro Mayors & Managers, or UMMM, are collaborating to spread the word about the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund, which was established by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner in response to an overwhelming number of inquiries from citizens and companies looking to help.



UMMM mayors include:

East Grand Rapids Mayor Amna Seibold: “I applaud Mayor Turner and the people of Houston for their rapid response to efficiently reach the people who are in most need of support. The people of West Michigan are known for their generosity and I'm sure they will once again step up to the plate by helping the Houston community during this tragic time.”

Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss: “Grand Rapidians have a long history of providing support to those impacted by disasters. The people of Houston need our help, and I urge our community to answer that call.”

Grandville Mayor Steven Maas: “The hearts of Grandville residents are united with those in Texas facing the overwhelming circumstances of Hurricane Harvey. We are encouraging our residents to reach out to them with their thoughts, their prayers and their resources.”

Kentwood Mayor Stephen Kepley: “Communities can experience what seem to be overwhelming challenges like those now facing Texas residents after Hurricane Harvey. Contributing to the GHCF special relief fund is a way that West Michigan residents can channel their generosity to help those in need.”

Walker Mayor Mark Huizenga: “The residents of the City of Walker have watched the tragedy of flooding unfolding in Houston. Together, we stand with Houston as fellow Americans", said Walker Mayor Mark Huizenga. "We want to help; we offer our prayers and financial support in this difficult time for so many.”

Wyoming Mayor Jack Poll: “Having dealt with the impact of severe weather incidents in the last couple years, our thoughts and prayers go out to our colleague Mayor Turner and all those in Houston who have been affected by Hurricane Harvey. We stand beside the Houston community and trust that, in addition to support from our city and those around the nation, their indomitable spirit will carry them through.”

The Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund and is now accepting tax-deductible flood relief donations for victims that have been affected by the recent storm. The fund is housed at the Greater Houston Community Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity.



You can donate in one of three ways:

1. With your credit card online by visiting www.ghcf.org. Online credit card donations will be assessed a small fee, typically 3 percent, by the credit card companies. Donors have the option of increasing their credit card donations to cover this fee.

2. With a check or money order that you can mail to Greater Houston Community Foundation, 5120 Woodway Drive, Suite 6000, Houston, Texas 77056.

3. With a wire transfer to JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. in Houston, ABA # 021000021. For credit to: Greater Houston Community Foundation, A/C#: 849170287, for further credit to: Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.

