Local sports leaders react to death of Mike Ilitch

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Mike Knuble sat at his kitchen counter flipping through the pages of an old scrapbook, Friday night.

"There he is with Scott Bowman there," the Griffins assistant coach and former Red Wings player said.

On Friday, fans across the state mourned the loss of a man who paved the way for Detroit sports.

At 87, Mike Ilitch passed away.

"Coming to Detroit, being drafted by them and being a Michigan kid, you knew what he represented to the city. The family first idea that they had going at the Red Wings," Knuble, said as he recalled the time Ilitch went to his wedding.

"I was a young player, a young guy, coming up, but to see them go out of their way for the wedding was a big thrill," he added. "To have your owner there, not a lot of owners will do it."

Known as one of the "giants" Ilitch owned the Detroit Tigers, Red Wings, and founded the Little Caesars Empire.

Lew Chamberlin, the CEO of the Tigers minor league team, the West Michigan Whitecaps, remembers meeting Ilitch in Grand Rapids.

"I think what impressed me most about him, just watching him from afar and dealing with his organization, which obviously we deal with on a daily basis, was understanding that he displayed what I think is the fine quality of a entrepreneur," Chamberlin said. "He gave back to a community that supported him so well."

Support, Chamberlin hopes carries on through Detroit Sports.

"His impact will be felt for many years and I certainly hope the Tigers go on and win the World Series because even if hes not in person he'll be there in spirit," Chamberlin continued. "He truly was one of a kind and he will be missed."

Ilitch's son did release a statement Friday night saying in part, "My father was a once in a generation entrepreneur, visionary and leader, setting the tone for our organization and our family. He made such a positive impact in the world of sports, in business and in the community and we will remember him for his unwavering commitment to his employees, his passion for Detroit, his generosity to others, and his devotion to his family and friends."

