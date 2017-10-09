WZZM
1½ year-old child found dead in Barry County, police are investigating

Rose White, WZZM 3:17 PM. EDT October 09, 2017

BARRY COUNTY, MICH. - The Barry County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 1½ year-old child. 

The child was discovered by his father in a shallow body of water on the family's property. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The incident is under investigation. 

