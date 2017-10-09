1½ year-old child found dead in Barry County, police are investigating

(Photo: Thinkstock)

BARRY COUNTY, MICH. - The Barry County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 1½ year-old child.

The child was discovered by his father in a shallow body of water on the family's property. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is under investigation.

