107-year-old home destroyed as crews have trouble fighting fire

Fire destroys Casnovia Township home on Wednesday, May 10 (Photo: Cheryl Barrigear)

CASNOVIA TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A home built in 1910 has been destroyed after firefighters had trouble putting out flames that sparked early Wednesday, May 10.

It happened just after midnight on North Canada Road between Bailey and White roads. That's just northwest of the village of Casnovia, in eastern Muskegon County.

One person was in the home sleeping when the fire broke out. He made it out safely thanks to his smoke alarms, which sounded when the fire started. That man is not sure what caused the fire.

Several departments were called to help assist the Casnovia Township Fire Department. Firefighters say there were no hydrants in the area, and more crews were needed to help haul water to the scene.

Assisting departments included Kent City, Ravenna and Mooreland Township.

