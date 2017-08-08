13-year-old hunter's family speaks out against killer's charges: 'He had an ulterior motive'

COMSTOCK PARK, MICH. - His great-grandmother says she is relieved the man who shot and killed a 13-year-old Wyoming boy is now facing charges.

But Charlotte Ambrose says she doesn't think involuntary manslaughter covers the crime.

“It doesn’t make sense,” she says. “Things don’t add up.”

Last February, Roger Hoeker, 62, of Jenison, took Billy Gort and another 13-year-old boy to hunt squirrels in Oceana County. Hoeker was a Michigan Hunting Safety Instructor and a mentor affiliated with the youth outreach group Christianity Outdoors.

Police say he shot Billy in the head -- and the boy's great-grandmother says she doesn’t think the facts add up to “involuntary manslaughter."

“I could not understand why a gentleman who is a marksman would shoot his gun when two 13-year-old boys were in front of him,” she explains. “It is possible he had an ulterior motive. I think it's murder.”

Under Michigan law people are charged with “involuntary manslaughter” when they didn’t intend to kill someone, but due to their careless or reckless actions investigators believe they caused a death. The potential maximum sentence is 15 years in prison.

“I believe my great-grandson was targeted,” says Ambrose. “Eventually I think the government and police will find out the real reason.”

