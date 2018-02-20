17 year old arrested for threatening to 'shoot up' a Manistee County high school

(Photo: (Photo: Jacom Stephens Getty Images))

WELLSTON, MICH. - The Manistee County Sheriff's Office arrested a17-year-old Wellston high schooler for threatening to "shoot up" Brethen High School.

According to a news release from the department, deputies received threat complaints on Monday, Feb.19, that a student had threatened to shoot up the school.

Deputies went to the student's home to question him. The student told authorities he did make the threats, but that he was only joking. He was arrested and lodged at the county jail.

An AR-15 and the student's cell phone were confiscated from his home.

A report has been sent to the Manistee County Prosecutor's Office for review, and to see if any additional charges may be issued.

The student has not been arraigned at this time -- authorities say more information will be released once the arraignment happens.

