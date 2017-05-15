2 people hurt at Wayland-area site while trying to move heavy equipment

Michigan sheriff's department logo (Photo: WZZM)

LEIGHTON TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Two people are reported injured while trying to move a piece of heavy equipment at an Allegan County industrial site.

The incident happened around 10:15 a.m. Monday, May 15, at the area near Electric and Division avenues, according to Allegan County Sheriff's Department Capt. Scott Matice.

The Michigan State Police reports injuries include a broken leg or ankle, and one person is more seriously hurt than the other.

