20-foot transformer moved from Kent County to Ottawa County

It took about four hours for crews to move a 20-by-11-foot transformer from Kent County to Ottawa County on Jan. 8.

They hauled the transformer from I-196 and Wilson Avenue to a substation on Lake Michigan Drive and 8th Avenue.

To make room for the transformer, crews had to raise traffic lights and overhead utility lines.

Both Wilson Avenue and Lake Michigan Drive were closed to traffic and the project was happening.

